There are now only a few hours left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 season. According to Indian time, the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start from 7:30 pm. Rivalry of defending champion Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up CSK are quite popular. Both are considered the most successful teams in IPL history and the captains of both (Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK and Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians) are known for their cricketing brains. Before the match, former cricketer and famous Hindi commentator Akash Chopra has predicted which team can win this match.

If Akash Chopra is to be believed, then the Mumbai Indians have the upper hand in this match. He believes that it may take some time for CSK’s team to settle in the tournament, while Mumbai Indians will be better than them. Apart from this, Akash told that CSK batsmen can be seen struggling against Jasprit Bumrah. Akash Chopra believes that spin bowling is a department where CSK’s team looks strong from Mumbai Indians.

Four matches were played last year between Mumbai Indians and CSK, and Rohit & Co. won all four. Akash has shared a video on his official social media, in which he has finally predicted that Mumbai Indians will win for the fifth consecutive time against CSK. Watch the video-

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessi, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Expected Playing XI of Mumbai Indians- Quinton Dickock, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Culper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Kunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McLeanigan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishan Kishan.