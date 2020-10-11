IPL 13 is doing extremely well and the top two teams in the point table will see a fierce competition in the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Delhi and Mumbai have won their previous matches. Mumbai defeated Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs and Delhi also defeated Rajasthan by 46 runs. Delhi topped the table with 10 points with five wins and one defeat in six matches while Mumbai finished second with eight wins with four wins and two defeats in six matches.

Delhi have done well in the tournament so far and have lost in just one match. Mumbai, on the other hand, regained their momentum after losing the first match of the season. The competition between the two top teams will be seen on Sunday where the fighters of Mumbai and Delhi will get down to their best performance. Delhi have made a strong start in IPL with the intention of securing their first title, while defending champions Mumbai have done well so far, defending the title. Both the teams are performing brilliantly in batting and bowling. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match.

When and where are the matches to be played?

The 27 matches of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 11 October.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Expected Playing XI of Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Akshar Patel, Inrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLanegan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul.