In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians are gradually gaining grip. After the defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the first match, Mumbai has made a great comeback. Mumbai had some concerns about the form of opener Quinton de Kock. However, in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the South African opener dispelled those fears. He scored the highest 67 runs for the team.

Mumbai Indians will take on the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi against Rajasthan Royals today. The eyes of the team have to win the match and reach the top.

Mumbai can give these 11 players a chance against Rajasthan Royals.

Rohit Sharma: The team captain did not go against Hyderabad. However, he has scored 80 against Kolkata and 70 against Punjab.

Quinton de Cock: The South African opener looked out of form in the first four matches but he scored 67 runs in just 39 balls against Hyderabad. In this innings, he hit four fours and four sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav: These batsmen have not been able to score big in the tournament so far, but they have always contributed in 5 matches. In the last match too, Yadav played an innings of 27 runs with the help of six fours.

Ishan Kishan: This batsman has also performed well in the last match after playing innings of 99 runs against RCB.

Kieron Pollard: This Caribbean batsman has been dominating in this edition of IPL. Pollard has hit 13 sixes so far. He was also the man of the match against Punjab.

Hearty Pandya: This all-rounder may not be bowling, but has been batting in the last few matches.

Krunal Pandya: In the last match, this batsman got to play only 4 balls but he scored 20 runs thanks to two fours and two sixes. Krunal has proved to be effective both with the ball and bat.

James Pattinson: Australian bowlers have become an integral part of the team with their economical bowling. Pattinson has made up for Lasith Malinga in the team.

Rahul Chahar: In this tournament, there have been regular wickets for Mumbai. He threw just one over against Hyderabad and conceded 16 runs. Although Chahar is likely to remain in the team.

Jaspreet Bumrah: In IPL 2020, this bowler has taken 7 wickets in 5 matches and he would like to continue his good form against Rajasthan Royals.

Trent Bolt: Kiwi Pacer remains the contender for the Purple Cap with 8 wickets. Bolt was adjudged Man of the Match for taking two wickets against Hyderabad.

