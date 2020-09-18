Anchors and commentary panel has been announced for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and this time female anchor Mayanti Langer is not part of this panel. Mayanti is counted among India’s most popular sports anchors. Mayanti, the wife of cricketer Stuart Binny, told social media why she is not part of the IPL anchors panel this year. Actually Mayanti has recently given birth to a son. Mayanti shared photos with Stuart Binny and his son on Twitter.

IPL 2020: MI’s team list, strong and weak sides, know everything

He wrote, ‘So this time I will enjoy watching the IPL. All the best to Jatin Sapru, Suhail Chandhok, Akash Chopra, Sanjana Ganesan, Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Brett Lee, Sanjog Gupta. ‘ Mayanti has also written a message on the photo she shared, ‘So only a few of you could find out and the rest kept guessing. Star Sports gave me a chance to work in big events. He supported me when I needed him most. When I was pregnant, she made a lot of adjustments so that I would keep anchoring comfortably until I was 20 weeks (about five months). And if the IPL was on its own, it would have done so. Me and Stuart became the parents of a son about six weeks ago.

Brett Lee tells why CSK is a strong contender for IPL 2020 title

Mayanti, one of the finest anchors in the country, has been a part of the IPL for the past two seasons. Mayanti has also covered several important ICC events. The IPL is starting from September 19. The IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this time due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The first match is to be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.