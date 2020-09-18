The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on 19 September. Just a few days before the IPL debut, Star Sports announced its panel of commentators and anchors. Mayanti Langer, who has been in the IPL anchors panel twice, was not named in this list. Since then, there has been continuous discussion about why Mayanti is not part of this panel. Mayanti has also anchored on behalf of Star Sports in big events of ICC apart from IPL. Mayanti gave information through social media that recently she has become a mother and due to this she is not a part of this panel.

Mayanti tweeted a photo in which she is seen with her son and husband Stuart Binny. He wrote, ‘So this time I will enjoy watching the IPL. All the best to Jatin Sapru, Suhail Chandhok, Akash Chopra, Sanjana Ganesan, Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Brett Lee, Sanjog Gupta. ‘ Mayanti has also written a message on the photo she shared, ‘So only a few of you could find out and the rest kept guessing. Star Sports gave me a chance to work in big events. He supported me when I needed him most. When I was pregnant, she made a lot of adjustments so that I would keep anchoring comfortably until I was 20 weeks (about five months). And if the IPL was on its own, it would have done so. Me and Stuart became the parents of a son about six weeks ago.

Learn how people reacted on Mayanti’s tweet

HUGE CONGRATS! You’ll be missed! 4 – Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@ KP24) September 18, 2020

Thanks, Mayanti. Wish you all the best too. Love and hugs to the little one. You’ll be sorely missed on the broadcast though …. – Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 18, 2020

Congratulations Mayanti, delighted for yourself and Stuart ….. lovely picture of your new family ❤️ Enjoy your well deserved break together while watching a bit of @IPL on @StarSportsIndia 4 – Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) September 18, 2020

Congratulations @MayantiLanger_B & to Stuart Binny too on the arrival of “Little Stuart”.

May your hearts & mind swell with joy with every moment of him. Cheers to a new life. – Ajit Maruti Sawant (@HateAjit) September 18, 2020

You will be missed! But again, having the baby of Legend Binny is a privilege in itself. So you deserve some leeway – Ritik Goel (@BrainyRitikFun) September 18, 2020

List of IPL anchors and commentators

Name included in Hindi commentary panel

Akash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Jatin Sapru, Nikhil Chopra, Kiran More, Ajit Agarkar and Sanjay Bangar.

Name included in English commentary panel

Ian Bishop, Simon Dole, Kumar Sangakkara, Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohan Gavaskar, Deep Dasgupta, Siva Ramakrishnan, Anjum Chopra, Murali Karthik, Mark Nicholas, Kevin Pietersen, JP Duminy, Lisa Sthalkar, Darren Ganga, Pomi Bangwa, Michael Slater And Danny Morrison.

Names included in the list of commentators for the dugout

Dean Jones, Scott Stylish, Brian Lara, Brett Lee and Graeme Swann.

Name included in Tamil commentary panel

R. Muthuraman, Radhakrishnan Srinivasan, B. Balakrishnan, K. V. Narayanan, RJ Balaji, Abhinav Mukand, S. Ramesh, S. Badrinath, Hemang Badani and Krishnamachari Srikkanth.