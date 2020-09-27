Kings XI Punjab (XIP) captain KL Rahul’s bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) completed the century with a run. Now in his next match against Rajasthan Royals, opener Mayank Agarwal has scored a century in 45 balls while playing a stormy innings. This is the first century of his IPL career, while the second century of any batsman this season.

The rain of sixes started like this

Mayank Agarwal, who scored a half-century against Delhi, took great advantage of Sharjah’s small ground against Rajasthan. He hit the first six off Ankit Rajput, while the second six off Jaydev Unadkat. After this, a shower of sixes started in the desert. He hit 9 fours and 7 sixes while completing his half-century.

Read- IPL 2020: Mayank’s bat rained sixes in the desert, completing a unique century like this

Century of puri in 45 balls

He played 45 balls for a century. Here, he completed the last ball of the 15th over with a four off Shreyas Gopal. His innings was shared by Tom Karan. Mayank played the second ball of the 17th over for an aerial shot to Six, but the ball could not cross the boundary. Sanju Samson caught near the boundary. In this way, the end of Mayank’s innings happened. He scored 106 runs in 50 balls with the help of 10 fours and 7 sixes. He and KL Rahul shared an 183-run partnership for the first wicket.

Read- IPL 2020: Big ‘Jung’ in Mumbai and Bangalore, ‘Hitman’ Rohit will be in front of Kohli

Second fastest century (Indian batsman)

Not only this, the century imposed by the tournament was the second fastest century of any Indian batsman. He left Murali Vijay’s 46-ball century behind.