Ever since the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) started in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it has been raining heavily. Yes, absolutely you think it is right here talking of fours and sixes. In the 9th match of the tournament, 100 sixes have been scored. There were 98 sixes in 8 matches. In the ongoing match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings XI, Mayank Agarwal completed a six in the tournament, hitting Ankit Rajput and Jaydev Unadkat for six.

The interesting thing is that the 37th here in Sharjah was six. Earlier, the match between Rajasthan and Chennai took a total of 33 sixes. It is noteworthy that Rajasthan Royals won the toss against Kings XI Punjab in their second match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground here on Sunday. decided. This is Punjab’s third match.

Kings XI have not made any changes to their squad which means Chris Gayle will have to wait for his first match this season. Let us know that Punjab had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match while in the first match they had to face defeat in the Super Over at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

Punjab team is second in the table with double digits in two matches. At the same time, Rajasthan Royals made their winning debut in the tournament by defeating Chennai Super Kings. Rajasthan Royals have so far won 10 matches against Kings XI Punjab in IPL history, while nine have lost.