Kings XI Punjab, who lost the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), despite losing to the winning streak against Delhi Capitals made a great comeback. Punjab opener batsman Mayank Agarwal said that he is sorry for not finishing the match.

Chasing a target of 158 runs for victory, Punjab lost five wickets for 55 runs, but after this Aggarwal scored 89 runs to take him to 157 runs. Punjab needed one run in the last two balls but Marcus Stoinis drew the wicket with both balls and pulled the match into a super over in which Delhi emerged victorious.

Mayank told Kings XI Punjab TV, ‘It was a tough day but there are also many positive aspects. The way we returned was fantastic. Bowled well with the new ball. In these circumstances, it is very sad to not win. He said, ‘This was the first match. We will win further. It was fantastic to play the first match this way. We wanted only one run and we should have won.

The 28-year-old batsman from Bengaluru said that the 158-run score was good. He said, ‘It was a good score and in the break we knew that we can win by making good partnerships. We batted well but now what to say about the last moments.

He praised Delhi’s all-rounder Stoinis, who also did wonders with the ball after scoring 53 runs in 21 balls. Delhi’s left-arm spinner Akshar Patel said that Stoinas will have a good impact in the team. He said, ‘If the team comes down with six bowlers, then an all-rounder is needed. Stoinis has given a great performance in the first match and told that he is an expert in both bat and ball fun.

