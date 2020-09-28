Kings XI Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal said that despite the close defeat in two of the first three matches of the Indian Premier League, the team has a positive atmosphere and such things (close defeat) will not last long. For IPL Agarwal, who has performed brilliantly in Test cricket, this season of IPL has been good in which he played a century against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

In their first match of the season, the team also lost to the Rajasthan Royals in a close match after losing to the Delhi Capitals in the Super Over. Agarwal, who scored 106 off 50 balls with the help of ten fours and seven sixes in this match, said that even after the defeat, the team has a positive atmosphere.

The Karnataka batsman said in a press conference after the match, “To be honest, there is a very positive atmosphere in the dressing room. We have 11 matches right now, we are doing right in a lot of things. Yes, we have failed to get close matches in our favor, but we are not focused on the results. “He said,” We are happy with the kind of cricket we are playing. “

It is always a difficult decision to keep explosive batsman Chris Gayle out of the extreme 11 but Agarwal is happy that he is giving the team a great start with captain Lokesh Rahul. He said, “Before the start of IPL, the team management has given a lot of thought to this. We are happy with the way we are playing and the way we are getting started. It is up to the coach and captain to decide what they do. “

In this match, Kings XI scored 223 for two with a century from Mayank Agarwal (106), but the Royals scored 226 for six, setting the record for the biggest goal in the IPL. His winning heroes were Sanju Samson (85) and Rahul Tewatia (53). Tewatia reversed the match by scoring five sixes in an over from Sheldon Cottrell.

“Man of the match” Samson praised Teotia, saying, “It was Tewatia’s very brave innings.” He never gave up. I could see that he (during their partnership) was not able to contact the ball, but he did not give up and he has the ability to score 30 runs in an over from an international player. He will be very important for us in the tournament. “

It was a shocking decision to send this leg spinner first to bat. Samson said it was a result of the thinking of the coach and the team’s director. “It was the thinking of our coach Andrew McDonald and Zubin (Director of Cricket),” he said. He has worked hard on Teotia. I thought he was a full leg spinner but the team management had tested his batting abilities in the practice match. “