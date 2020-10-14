The performance of Kings XI Punjab in the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League has been very poor so far. The team has won only one of the 7 matches played this season, while the team has lost in 6 matches. Despite the presence of good batsmen in the team, Punjab’s batting has been the biggest concern for the team this year. Barring team captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, no batsman has done anything special with the bat. The biggest problem for Kings XI Punjab has been the poor form of their star player Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell has explained the reason for his poor form and his new role in the team.

Maxwell said, “When you are together for only two months for the IPL throughout the year, there are a lot of pieces in the team and they keep changing. You always look towards great team balance. The team combinations that you find right before the start of the tournament, do not fit in as the tournament progresses. I think we are getting very close to that team balance. There have been many experiences in my IPL career, where I have not been able to perform as expected by people, but there has never been any lack of effort from my side.

The team of Maxwell Kings XI Punjab first came in the year 2014, this year, Maxwell scored 552 runs with a great performance with the bat and led Punjab’s team to the final for the only time. But the year closest to Maxwell’s heart was 2017, where he captained the team. Recalling this year, Maxwell said, ‘2014 was the best year for me despite the best performance in 2014. That season I won several Man of the Match awards and bowled a lot. I am able to keep my match winning innings and match innings together. He said this while recalling his 2017 performance, that year Maxwell batted at a strike rate of 173, scoring 310 runs and taking 7 wickets from an economy of just 6.57.

Talking about his role in the team this year, Maxwell said, ‘This year I have been given the second role (batting at number five) and I am trying to play that role. I feel that I have tried my best to play this role as much as I can. We have Nicholas Pooran, who is batting at number four, my job is to keep him on strike and help him finish the match.

Maxwell’s form has been quite poor this year, scoring just 58 runs in 7 matches played this season at an average of 14. Known for big sixes, Maxwell has not been able to hit a six in the IPL 2020. This is the reason that Punjab’s team is currently at the bottom of the point table.