Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (Asebi) would like to overcome their fast bowling deficiencies in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Monday. RCB started the tournament with a win, but their batting against Kings XI Punjab shattered like cards and the team had to face a crushing defeat of 97 runs.

Captain Kohli also failed to play big innings (14 and one run) in these matches and he would like to spend some time in the field in this match. Opener Devdutt Padyakkal started his IPL career with a brilliant half-century, but he could not do much against Kings XI Punjab. This young batsman will try to maintain consistency.

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch would like to convert his innings into match-winning performances, while the same veteran AB de Villiers is looking in great rhythm. The lower order of the team is not that strong and it is expected that de Villiers will fill this shortcoming by putting big shots in the overs of Akhiri. It is not clear whether South African all-rounder Chris Maurice will be available for selection due to a hamstring injury.

In bowling, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has managed to leave an impact, while in fast bowling, apart from Navdeep Saini, the other bowlers have not been able to stop the run. Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav have proved expensive so far. This great South African player is expected to get a place in the final 11 but Mohammad Siraj can be replaced in place of Yadav. England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali is a great option for the middle order, but he can only join Dale Steyn in place of Josh Philip as the wicketkeeper regularly.

Mumbai Indians, led by India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, have made a comeback after losing the first match. The team performed brilliantly against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rohit’s rhythm in this match and Suryakumar Yadav’s great batting is a positive aspect for the team. One change that the team can make in the final 11 is a chance for Ishan Kishan to replace Sourav Tiwari.

In bowling too, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard are good options, but coach Mahela Jayawardene has made it clear that he does not want to take any risk by bowling to Hardik who is returning after a long time. Jasprit Bumrah, who performed average against Chennai, is relieved by the comeback against KKR. James Pattinson and Tret Bolt are also in rhythm.

The teams are as follows:

RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dubey, Chris Maurice, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Jampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali , Josh Phillip, Pawan Negi, Pawan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattison, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLeanagan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quintone de Cock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.