rr-kkr

Sanju Samson Samson has made a brilliant half-century in both matches played in this IPL. His strike rate is also close to 215. Sanju Samson is batting classic. Harsha Bhogle said in his commentary, ‘Sanju Samson is a batsman or an artist.’ This is the beauty of Sanju’s batting with aggressive batting and that too with cricketer shots. He has played innings of 74 and 85 runs for Rajasthan Royals respectively. The Kerala wicket-keeper batsman has played a key role in Rajasthan’s victory. Photo-BCCI / IPL

Rahul Teotia He took three wickets, bowling well against Chennai Super Kings. While chasing a target of 224 runs against Kings XI Punjab, when he was sent to bat at number four, he showed amazing with the bat. Initially, he was having trouble scoring runs but in the 18th over, he stopped the match by hitting five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell’s balls. He scored 53 runs off 31 balls.

Steve smith Steve Smith has decided to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals. The Rajasthan Royals captain has hit a half-century against both CSK and KXIP. Smith is counted among the world’s top batsmen. And he has molded himself well in the T20 format as well. If Rajasthan has to get a hat-trick of victory, then its captain will have a big responsibility.

Shubman Gill The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman had scored 70 off 62 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In his innings, he hit five fours and two sixes. With the help of his innings, Kolkata registered their first win in the league. KKR are now eyeing their second consecutive win. Gill will once again have a useful innings to give the team a strong start. Photo-BCCI / IPL

Pat Cummins Pat Cummins did not do well against the Mumbai Indians. But Cummins is the champion bowler and he proved it against the Sunrisers. He took one wicket for just 19 runs in four overs. Cummins improved his length and troubled the Sunrisers batsmen. The Australian fast bowler will also expect the team to perform well against Rajasthan Royals. Photo-BCCI / IPL

These five players will be specially watched in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan Royals have won both their matches so far.