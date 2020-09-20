Delhi Capitals scored 157 for 8 in 20 overs in the second match of the 13th season of IPL against Kings XI Punjab. Half of Delhi’s team had returned to the pavilion by 87 runs in this match in Dubai and it seemed that Punjab would not get a special challenge, but Marcus Stoynis not only hit a half-century, but Delhi’s score crossed 150 runs. Played an important role in

Stonis made this season’s Fastest Fifty Studded. He completed his half-century off 20 balls with a six. He was run out on the final ball of the innings, although he was later declared as no ball but had to return to the pavilion. Stoinis hit 7 fours and 3 sixes in his innings of 21 balls.

Scorecard: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab @ Dubai

Stoinis made her third Fifty Studded this season. Before him, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings also scored half-centuries against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL-13.

Stonis’s name added to record book, Sehwag’s match

50 runs in 20 balls, now the third fastest half-century for the Delhi team. Stoynis equaled Virender Sehwag, a former cricketer who played a similar innings against the Rajasthan Royals in 2012. Top 2 are – Chris Morris’s 17-ball Pachasa in 2016 and Rishabh Pant’s 18-ball fifty in 2019 against Mumbai Indians.

For Delhi, captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 39 and wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant contributed 31 runs in this match. Iyer hit 3 sixes off 32 balls while Pant hit 4 fours in his 29-ball innings. Punjab’s paceman Mohammad Shami took 3 wickets while Sheldon Cottrell got 2 wickets. Young Ravi Bishnoi took 1 wicket.