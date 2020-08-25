Defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that Sri Lankan great bowler Lasith Malinga will miss the shortfall which has decided to withdraw from the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. . 37-year-old Malinga, the IPL’s highest wicket-taker, decided to withdraw from the tournament citing personal reasons. He has taken 170 wickets and is a shock setback for the four-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the season here on 19 September. Rohit said, ‘I don’t think it will be easy to fill his place. He has been the match winner for Mumbai. I have said this many times, whenever we found ourselves in trouble, Malinga would always pull us out of it. Rohit said that given the past performance, the team will miss him a lot and he cannot be compared to anyone.

He said, ‘He will miss his experience, what he has done for Mumbai Indians is incredible. It is unfortunate that he is not part of the team this year. Rohit said, ‘We have players like James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan and we will feed them in place of Malinga. But obviously, what Malinga has done for Mumbai cannot be compared. ‘

Rohit Sharma doing workout with wife Ritika, shared video

Rohit Sharma will open

Talking about his role, Rohit said that he will continue to open the innings. He said, ‘I started the innings throughout the tournament last year and I will continue to do so. Also, I have kept all options open, whatever the team wants, I am ready to do that. He said, ‘When I play for India, my kind of management always has the message that no one should close the doors, keep all the options open and I will do the same here.’

The vice-captain of India’s white ball team also feels that reading the circumstances properly will play a very important role in the team’s results. He said, “The challenge for us will be to adapt to the conditions here as probably none of us are accustomed as most of the cricketers in our group have not played here.” He said, “I think you have to plan your game only by understanding the condition of the pitch, whether it is batting or bowling.”

2014 performance in UAE said this

Rohit said that the team’s previous 2014 performance in the UAE would not matter in which the team reached the play-off but could not make it to the final. He spoke about the behavior of pitches during the Asia Cup, in which it behaved differently at the beginning and end of the tournament. He is expecting the same this time too. Rohit said that not only the spinners but also the fast bowlers will also get a lot of help from the pitches in the form of reverse swing. He said, ‘There will be some reverse swing as well, we have a good line up. Our team is balanced and our bowling attack also has variety, so we can make team combinations according to the circumstances.

The match against CSK is not easy

Rohit expects strong performances from the team’s spinners. “All these players, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Prince Balwant Rai and Suchit Roy have been part of the team for some time, so we have good spinners,” he said. Regarding the opening match against Chennai Super Kings, he said that the team is ready for the challenge. He said, ‘CSK is one of the successful teams of IPL and you cannot take them lightly. They will perform aggressively. None of us have played cricket for many months, so everyone wants to start with victory. “We hope for a good match between the two teams and we just have to pay attention to what we need to do as a team,” he said.