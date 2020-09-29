Today in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the match is to be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Prior to this match, former India cricketer and famous cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar has chosen Fantasy XI. In this list, he has selected six foreign cricketers while five Indian cricketers. Manjrekar’s Fantasy XI does not name Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, which is a bit shocking.

DCvSRH: Know when, where to watch LIVE streaming and telecast of the match

Manjrekar The Fantasy XI I have picked David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stonis, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra or R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. A total of 15 IPL matches have been played between these two teams before, out of which 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad have won, while 6 Delhi Capitals have won.

IPL 2020: Michelle Marsh’s ankle injury scan report missing in UAE

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tusshar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, Jason Holder , T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.