In the opening round of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the fans have seen many great catches. On Sunday, in the match of Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid Khan and Manish Pandey presented a sample of excellent fielding. While Manish Pandey took a catch while diving, Rashid Khan caught the catch on his own ball.

Rashid Khan dismissed D Cock in the 14th over with his own ball. D Cock tried to hit a six off Rashid’s ball but the ball did not hit the bat properly. Rashid Khan caught a great catch of D Cock while running to the middle wicket.

This catch of Rashid Khan also reminded the 1983 World Cup. Kapil Dev caught the catch of West Indies batsman Viv Richards while running on his bowling in a similar manner.

Manish Pandey caught Ishaan Kishan’s brilliant catch in the very next over. Manish Pandey caught the catch off Sandeep Sharma in 15 overs, while Ishan Kishan dived on long on. Manish Pandey’s catch is being included in this tournament’s best catch.

Hyderabad lost third

The spectacular fielding of Manish Pandey and Rashid Khan, however, could not save Hyderabad from defeat. Mumbai had put up a challenge of 209 runs in front of Hyderabad, but the Hyderabad team could score 174 runs in the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Manish Pandey scored 30 runs off 19 balls. The Hyderabad team has now lost three of their five matches.

