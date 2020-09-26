Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) once again showed that age is just one figure. Dhoni caught the catch of Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer who showed that he is still very fit.The 19th over of Delhi Capitals (DC) innings was going on in the seventh match of IPL 2020 (IPL) played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Iyer tried to play a big shot to a short ball outside an off stump by left-arm fast bowler Sam Curran. The ball did not come fully on Iyer’s bat and flew behind the stump taking the edge.

Although the ball is going away from the reach of wicketkeeper Dhoni (Mahendra Singh Dhoni). However, the Chennai captain had other intentions. The 39-year-old Dhoni took a full leap to his right and made an amazing catch. Iyer was dismissed for 26 runs off 22 balls.

Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals scored 175 for 3 wickets thanks to Prithvi Shaw’s (Prithvi Shaw) 43-ball 64 runs. Sau and Dhawan (94) added 94 runs for the first wicket. However, the Delhi team could not make much use of this strong base. There seemed to be a time that he would easily reach near 200 but Chennai did well in the middle overs.

However, the score of 175 also proved to be enough for the Chennai batsmen. Chennai team did not play openly in front of Delhi bowlers. The team scored 131 runs for seven wickets.