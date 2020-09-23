Sixes of veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni are famous all over the world. The Chennai Super Kings captain showed the same old feat in the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals and hit 3 sixes. One of his sixes crossed the stadium and the ball fell out.

Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, however, had to face defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their second match of the 13th season of IPL. Rajasthan, led by Steve Smith, defeated CSK by 16 runs to begin their season with a win.

Read, Umpire changed decision without DRS, Dhoni became angry

The Chennai team may have suffered defeat, but the fans definitely got to see Dhoni’s old form. In the final over of this match, Dhoni hit a hat-trick of sixes.

Dhoni’s debut was very slow, but in the end he did his job. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 29 off 17 balls and in this innings he hit 3 quick sixes. The second of these six was 92 meters long which collided with a car parked outside the stadium. A man standing near the car kept the ball with him. A video clip of it has been shared with the official social media account of the IPL.



In this match played in Sharjah, Rajasthan scored 216 for 7 wickets thanks to the brilliant innings of captain Steve Smith (69) and wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson (74) after which the Chennai team was able to score 200 for 6 wickets.