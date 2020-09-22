Rajasthan Royals started their journey with a win by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs. On being invited to bat first, the Rajasthan Royals scored Sanji Samson and Steve Smith’s half-century and Joffra Archer’s 27-ball 8 from the end of the innings, with the help of 27 runs off 8 balls. 216 runs scored on the wicket. In response, the Chennai team could score only 200 runs. After the match, Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni praised the opposition team’s game and also discussed their batting order.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) said, “To achieve the target of 217 runs, we needed a good start which could not happen in this match.” Dhoni praised Sanju Samson and Steve Smith. Samson smashed 74 and Smith scored 69 runs. Samson had completed the half century off just 19 balls. Dhoni said, “They both batted very well. Apart from this, we also have to give credit to their bowlers. When you see the first innings, you get a sense of where to bowl.

Scorecard

Dhoni also praised the Rajasthan Royals spinners. Rajasthan Royals spinner Rahul Tewatia took three wickets. Dhoni said, ‘Their spinners bowled away from the batsmen. Our spinners made the mistake of bowling at full length.

Dhoni admitted that his team gave away more runs. He said, “If we had stopped Rajasthan Royals close to 200, it could have been a good match.”

Points table

When Dhoni was asked why he did not come up to bat above the batting order, he said, ‘I have not batting for a long time. The 14-day quarantine made work more difficult. Also I wanted to try new things. Wanted to give Sam (Karan) a chance. ‘ Dhoni, who came down to bat at number seven in this match, said, ‘You have a chance to try different things. If they don’t work then you can always go back to your strength. ‘

IPL 2020 Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson’s stormy innings, the fastest half-century of this season, remains ‘Dhoni Bigread’

Faf du Plessis held expectations for Chennai. He scored 72 runs off 37 balls with the help of 1 fours and seven sixes. Dhoni said of his experienced batsman that Faf batted well. He said, “The batsmen will probably learn from them.” Squares will avoid playing on the leg and play more in the direction of long-on and long-off.