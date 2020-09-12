Three-time IPL champion team Chennai Super Kings are preparing hard for the 13th season. After 13 members of the team came to Corona positive, Chennai started practice late but now the players are looking in rhythm.

The Chennai team shared a photo on social media on Saturday, in which skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are seen. Apart from them, coach Stephen Fleming also stands together.

Read, If he says, Chahar will be difficult to return from Corona

It is seen in this picture that Ravindra Jadeja is in the mood for some fun. Captain Dhoni is watching them calmly. At the same time, Coach Fleming is also laughing at his style.

Under the captaincy of Dhoni, the Chennai team has won the IPL gleaming trophy three times. In view of the ever increasing corona virus cases in India, the 13th season of IPL will be played in the UAE. The first match of the season is to be between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Superkings.