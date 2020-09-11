Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) has retired from international cricket but he is working very hard in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK recently posted a video on Twitter in which Dhoni made a superb six off the ground in a practice match.Opener Murali Vijay, who was fielding on long on, praised the shot openly.

Vijay says, ‘Was this strength? Was it strength or timing? It was great timing – bat speed, swing, it was gifted. The bowler cannot do much in this. I feel sad for them. ‘

Chennai Super Kings have faced many troubles in recent times. Vice-captain Suresh Raina and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh have withdrawn their names from the tournament citing personal reasons.

In the absence of these two big names, Captain Dhoni’s role increases considerably. Dhoni may have retired from international cricket but such practice is showing that he is fit and in full form.

Chennai Super Kings, however, have not yet announced the replacement of Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina. However, there is also speculation about Raina’s return. However, this has not been confirmed by the team management.

Chennai team will play the first match of IPL. They will take on Mumbai Indians on 19 September.