The third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai is being played on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has decided to bowl first after winning the toss. This is the first match of this season for both teams. Both teams have explosive batsmen who can turn the match on their own.

Kohli has always performed brilliantly in the last few seasons, but his dream of winning the title for the first time will be fulfilled only when the team performs well in every department. The batting has been strengthened by the arrival of Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch in an already big squad. Expectations are also high from young opener Devdutt Padiqkal.

On the other hand, Warner has won the Orange Cap (the highest run scorer in the season) in the tournament three times and under his captaincy the team became the champion in 2016. Warner and Johnny Bairstow are one of the tournament’s most dangerous opening pairs. The pair shared a record for first wicket (IPL) runs against RCB last season. They would like to keep that rhythm here. Sunrisers have great batsmen like Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen.

Playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Paddikap, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Josh Philip (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

