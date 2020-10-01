IPL 2020 Point Table: The match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab was played on 1 October in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai Indians registered a resounding win by 48 runs and with that it reached the top straight from the number-6 in the point table. Kings XI Punjab has slipped to number six. With each match, the IPL point table is also becoming quite exciting. At present, five teams have four points in their account, Mumbai Indians have reached the top on the basis of better net runrate. Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab are the two teams that have played four matches, all the other teams have played three matches so far.

Kings XI Punjab won the toss in this match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and invited Mumbai Indians to bat. Mumbai Indians scored 191 runs for four wickets in 20 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma contributing the most 70 runs. In response, the Kings XI Punjab team could only manage 143 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar took two wickets each. The highest runs from Kings XI Punjab came from the bat of Nicholas Pooran, who scored 44 runs. Know how is the point table after the match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians-

