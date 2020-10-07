IPL 2020 Point Table: The match between the Mumbai Indians (MI, Mumbai Indians) and Rajasthan Royals (RR, Rajasthan Royals) was played on 6 October in the 13th season (IPL 14) of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians registered a stunning 57-run win and once again secured the top position in the point table. At the same time, the situation of Rajasthan Royals has become very crispy after two consecutive defeats. Steve Smith’s captaincy team has slipped to seventh position after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also lost against Mumbai Indians. This big defeat of Rajasthan Royals also benefited Chennai Super Kings in the point table, which has now come at number five in the point table.

Know how is the point table after the match between Mumbai Indians and Mumbai Indians-

Team Played matches Live Losers No result Net run rate Points Mumbai Indians 6 4 2 0 +1.488 8 Delhi capitals 5 4 1 0 +1.060 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 3 2 0 -1.355 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 0 -0.121 4 Chennai Super Kings 5 2 3 0 -0.342 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 2 3 0 -0.417 4 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 -0.826 4 Kings xi punjab 5 1 4 0 +0.178 2

Talking about Orange Cap, KL Rahul is the only batsman who can score more than 300 runs this season and currently he has Orange Cap. Talking about the Purple Cap, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals leads the race with 12 wickets.