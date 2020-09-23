In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab, captained by KL Rahul, will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), captained by Virat Kohli in their second match. RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match, while Kings XI Punjab suffered a super over defeat against Delhi Capitals in their first match. Mayank Agarwal batted strongly in the first match for Kings XI Punjab, while Devadatta Padikkal made a half-century in his debut IPL match for RCB.

The way Yuzvendra Chahal bowled for RCB, the Kings XI Punjab batsmen will need to be a little wary of them. Glenn Maxwell looked in good form in England, so he would expect Kings XI Punjab to perform better. In the last match, Maxwell was dismissed by just 1 run. Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran were also dealt cheaply. RCB team looked absolutely balanced in their first match, while the middle batting order of Kings XI Punjab failed badly. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match-

When and where will the match be played?

The sixth match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday 24 September.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

RCB and Kings XI Punjab team list-

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.

RCB Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.