The match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians is to be played today in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match is to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After 12 matches of IPL, the point table is very fun. There are four teams that are in the top-4 with two wins each. Both Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have been somewhat unlucky in this tournament. Both teams have played three matches so far. Both of them have lost in Super Over in one match. Kings XI Punjab were beaten by Delhi Capitals in the Super Over, while Mumbai Indians were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Super Over.

Kings XI Punjab had to face defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match, where the team lost the match almost completely. At the same time, Mumbai Indians made a huge comeback against RCB in the last match, and the match was taken to super over, but then the team lost. The net runs of these two teams are in plus despite two defeats, which is a positive thing for the team. Both teams will win and try to return to the tournament. Whichever team wins will have a chance to top the point table.

When and where will this match be played?

The 13th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians is to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday 1 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI of both teams

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujib ur Rehman, Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Culter Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Culper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Kunal Pandya, Kiran Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McLeanigan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishan Kishan.