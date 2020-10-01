The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who came out to bat against Kings XI Punjab, opened his account with fours and also joined a special list which had only two batsmen named so far. Rohit has become the third batsman to cross the 5000-run mark in the IPL. Before him, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star cricketer Suresh Raina have done the same.

Rohit hit Mohammad Shami off the very first ball of the second over and with this four he crossed the 5000-run mark. Rohit did this feat in his 192nd IPL match. Rohit started the innings of Mumbai Indians with Quinton Dickock. Sheldon Cottrell got off to a great start to Kings XI Punjab by throwing a wicket maiden over. Rohit opened the account of Mumbai Indians by hitting the first ball of the second over.

Rohit’s strike rate is above 130 and the average is around 32. Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs in IPL. Virat has scored a total of 5430 runs in 180 matches at an average of 37.19 and a strike rate of 131.12, followed by Raina. Raina has scored 5368 runs in 193 IPL matches at an average of 33.34 and a strike rate of 137.14. Rohit is at number three in terms of highest runs in IPL, while Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is at number four. Warner has 4793 runs in his account.