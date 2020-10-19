In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Preeti Zinta, the co-owner of franchise Team Kings XI Punjab, has been seen in the stadium in almost all the matches for the encouragement of her team. With the Kovid-19 epidemic being played in the IPL Bio Secure Environment this year, all teams, their staff and franchisees have to live in the bio-bubble. Preity is also currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is also coming to the stadium to cheer in all the team’s matches. On Sunday, Kings XI Punjab won the second super over against Mumbai Indians and after this the video of the way Preity Zinta celebrated, is becoming very viral on social media.
Rahul said on the victory after 2 super overs- now it has become a habit
As soon as Kings XI Punjab won by Mayank Agarwal’s four, Preity hugged another supporter of Kings XI Punjab standing with her, Preity screamed happily and her video was captured on camera. People are sharing this video of Preeti’s celebration on social media. This was the first time in the IPL, when two matches in a single day had reached the Super Over. In the first match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over, while the second match resulted in two super overs. Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 176 runs for six wickets, and Kings XI Punjab scored the same in reply – 176/6. In the first super over, both teams scored five each, while in the second over, Mumbai Indians scored 11/1 and Kings XI Punjab scored 15/0, Rahul scored 77 runs and was adjudged man of the match. .
Rohit’s health deteriorates after two super overs, Pollard updates
Crazyyy !! 🤯 Stress levels were so high. Happy for Preity Zinta, unbelievable match. Entertainment level pro max !!! #KXIPvsMI #PreityZinta #SuperOver #KXIP #MI pic.twitter.com/84uUE1jE8v
– Simran Begrajka (@simranbegrajka) October 18, 2020
Captured Preity Zinta 😙 ♥ ️#MIvKXIP #SuperOver pic.twitter.com/Ig3UJagw1t
– ஷாஜகான் 🇱🇰 (@ Judeoff3) October 18, 2020
Crushes are temporary, Preity Zinta is forever😍😍
#MIvKXIP #KingsXiPunjab pic.twitter.com/uQgt5Cmd9c
– Avinav Raj🙏 (@ weird07_) October 18, 2020
Very happy for Preity Zinta pic.twitter.com/x936XtPppj
– Nitin Godbole 🇮🇳 (@nitingodbole) October 18, 2020
Mohammed Shami gave just five runs in the first super over, while Chris Jordan stopped Mumbai Indians for 11 runs in the second super over. Chris Gayle and Mayank teamed up to give Kings XI Punjab a memorable win. This victory is one that will be remembered for years. After this win, Kings XI Punjab have six points in the account, the team has moved up to the sixth position in the points table due to better net runs than Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
