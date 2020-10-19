In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Preeti Zinta, the co-owner of franchise Team Kings XI Punjab, has been seen in the stadium in almost all the matches for the encouragement of her team. With the Kovid-19 epidemic being played in the IPL Bio Secure Environment this year, all teams, their staff and franchisees have to live in the bio-bubble. Preity is also currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is also coming to the stadium to cheer in all the team’s matches. On Sunday, Kings XI Punjab won the second super over against Mumbai Indians and after this the video of the way Preity Zinta celebrated, is becoming very viral on social media.

Rahul said on the victory after 2 super overs- now it has become a habit

As soon as Kings XI Punjab won by Mayank Agarwal’s four, Preity hugged another supporter of Kings XI Punjab standing with her, Preity screamed happily and her video was captured on camera. People are sharing this video of Preeti’s celebration on social media. This was the first time in the IPL, when two matches in a single day had reached the Super Over. In the first match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over, while the second match resulted in two super overs. Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 176 runs for six wickets, and Kings XI Punjab scored the same in reply – 176/6. In the first super over, both teams scored five each, while in the second over, Mumbai Indians scored 11/1 and Kings XI Punjab scored 15/0, Rahul scored 77 runs and was adjudged man of the match. .

