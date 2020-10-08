Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab will be face to face at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The journey of both the teams has been disappointing so far, in such a situation, both will have to try to win. The match will start at 7:30 pm. Before the match, both teams have shared videos and photos of their preparations on their official Twitter account. In this, the characteristics of their respective teams have been told.

What is shown in the Sunrisers Hyderabad videoThe

The video tweeted from the Twitter handle of Sunrisers Hyderabad has shown a glimpse of the preparations of the best players of the team, it has a look at the preparations of Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, David Warner and Natarajan.

What is shown in the Kings XI Punjab videoThe

Kings XI Punjab has uploaded a video of their batting coach Wasim Jaffer on their Twitter handle, in which they are looking very confident about the team. They believe that the team will do better in this match.