Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson’s brilliant batting is drawing attention. He has been adjudged ‘Man of the Match’ in two consecutive matches. Samson also battered in the match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday. He scored 85 runs in just 42 balls with 4 fours and 7 sixes. Samson’s Atishi Pari and Royals’ victory reminded Congress MP Shashi Tharoor of a very old matter. According to Tharoor, Samson was 14 when he told him that he would be the next MS Dhoni. Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir did not appear to agree with this. S Sreesanth also said that he is ‘Sanju Samson, not the next Dhoni’.

What did Tharoor write that provoked Gambhir, Sreesanth?

The Congress MP tweeted in praise of Samson after RR’s 4-wicket win over KXIP. He wrote, “I have known Sanju Samson for a decade and when he was 14 years old, I told him that one day he would become MS Dhoni the next. That day has come. His two brilliant innings in this IPL told. Given that a world class player has arrived. “

Sehwag said after seeing a powerful innings, ‘Mother came in Teotia’

Samson should get a place in team four years ago: Sreesanth

Many users were offended by Tharoor’s tweet. He said that Sanju Samson should not be compared to MS Dhoni. Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir quoted Tharoor as writing that ‘Sanju Samson does not need to be the next. He will be called Sanju Samson of Indian cricket. Questioning the selectors, Sreesanth replied to Tharoor, “He is not the next Dhoni. He is Sanju Samson … alone. He should have played in all formats since 2015. Please don’t compare them. If he gets the chance right. If given, he would have shown such a game for India and won the World Cup but…. “

Disappointment happened last year: Samson

After Man, Sanju Samson said that his timing in batting is good for the last one year. He told that he was very disappointed when many of his new experiments were not successful. Samson said, “I have been doing well for a year and my confidence has increased. I tried many things but was not getting success. After that I introspective and worked hard.”

Man of the Match Samson said, “I’ve been hitting well since last year. I’m in a very good mood and don’t want any change in my game. I worked hard to achieve this.” I told myself that I have 10 years in this great game and I have to give everything in these ten years. “