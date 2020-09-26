In the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, Sanju Samson would like to continue his fine form, while the presence of Jose Butler will further strengthen the Rajasthan Royals team. The young Samson hit nine sixes off bowlers like Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja during a 32-ball 74 to the tune of Chennai Super Kings bowlers at the same stadium. Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals would like to continue this winning rhythm after registering a morale-winning win. There will also be competition to score the most sixes between the two.

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith also played his first match in England after a concussion-related issue, scoring an innings of 69 off 47 balls. Butler did not play in the first match due to quarantine rules as he arrived in the UAE separately with his family. For Kings XI Punjab, Australian Australian Glenn Maxwell would like to make up for his five-run score in the previous match. The way Punjab team captain KL Rahul scored a century by beating the RCB team, he would like to retain his form in this match as well. Let’s take a look at how the playing eleven of both teams can be in this match.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jose Butler, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.