In the 31st match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, the Kings XI Punjab team performed well, beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore team by 8 wickets. Punjab team managed to register their second win of the season due to the innings of captain KL Rahul (61) and Chris Gayle (53), playing their first match. For the team’s fast bowler Mohammad Shami, this match was not much better with the ball. Shami took two wickets for 45 runs in his four overs, but in the meantime he has made his place in a special list of one Jack Kallis and Ashish Nehera.

Actually, Shami took the wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same over in the match played on the ground of Sharjah. Shami, who dismissed both these batsmen within one over, has now become the 8th bowler. Shami got the de Villiers in the 18th over of the innings by Deepak Hooda and then Kohli’s wicket in the fifth ball. Last year in the IPL, Shreyas Gopal drove Virat and ABD in one over. The bowler who dismissed Kohli and de Villiers in the most one over was Jack Kallis, he took the wickets of both batsmen together in 2012. Former fast bowler Ashish Nehera and Dhawal Kulkarni are also listed in this list.

Mohammad Shami made his bowling debut quite well in this match. He took the wickets of Kohli and de Villiers in his first 3 overs with just 21 runs. However, in the last over of the innings, RCB batsman Chris Morris beat him fiercely and got a total of 24 runs in that over, due to which Shami’s economy deteriorated in this match. Shami has already won 12 wickets in 8 matches of this tournament and his economy is 8.73.