In the 31st match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, the Kings XI Punjab team performed well and defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore team by 8 wickets. Batting first after winning the toss, Arisibi’s team scored 171 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 6 wickets thanks to the innings of captain Kohli (48) and Chris Morris (25). The Punjab team, thanks to KL Rahul (no 61) and Chris Gayle (53), achieved the target on the last ball of the match. This is Kings XI Punjab’s second consecutive win this season against Arisibi. Earlier in the sixth match of the tournament, Punjab defeated Bangalore by 97 runs. Punjab has included themselves in the list of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in a special record of IPL 2020 with the win against RCB.

Kings XI Punjab chased down the target of 172 runs against RCB, scoring 177 for 2 wickets in 20 overs. Punjab team has successfully chased the third biggest target in IPL 2020. Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings team successfully chased down the target of 179 runs against Kings XI Punjab itself. While the record for chasing the biggest chase this year is against the Rajasthan Royals, who successfully chased down the target of 224 runs against Punjab and named the match to themselves. This chase by Rajasthan is also the biggest chase in IPL history.

Kings XI Punjab’s performance so far this season has been very poor. The team has lost 6 out of 8 matches played in IPL 2020, while the team has won in 2 matches. To reach the playoffs, the team will have to win all the remaining matches. The team next faces Mumbai Indians on Sunday (October 18) in Dubai.