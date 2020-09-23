When the Kings XI Punjab team takes on Virat Kohli’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, he will try to forget the controversial decision of ‘short run’ in the opening match of the Indian Premier League. In the opening match against the Delhi Capitals, the square leg umpire mistakenly called the run of Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Jordan a ‘short run’ in the third ball of the 19th over, which cost the team a loss in the close match.

The Punjab team filed an appeal against the match referee for this decision. Captain Lokesh Rahul & Co. would like to forget this incident and concentrate on the upcoming matches. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) started their campaign with a 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and raised hopes that things will be right for them this season.

Devdutt Padikkal started his Indian Premier League (IPL) career by playing a half-century innings and then everyone would be eyeing him, while AB de Villiers would also like to continue the same rhythm after scoring a significant half-century. Both Kohli and Aaron Finch were in good form on Monday night and would be desperate to spend more time at the crease.

Yuzvendra Chahal will be important for RCB bowling as usual. This leg spinner was very important in the win on Monday. However, RCB will not be able to serve South African all-rounder Chris Maurice, who has a hamstring injury. Maurice was bought at an auction for an amount of Rs 10 crore.

Umesh Yadav continued to plunder runs in the IPL and given his performance in the first match, Mohammad Siraj could be replaced. It remains to be seen how the team can fit England all-rounder Moin Ali in the middle order. Jose Philip has been selected to debut as a specialist wicket-keeper batsman, so Ali can only replace Dale Steyn in the playing XI.

Manyak Aggarwal is in good form for Kings XI Punjab, but was disappointed that he could not get his team just one run needed to win. Rahul, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran are also expected to perform well as they all have the ability to snatch matches from any opposition team. Big hitter Chris Gayle could make a comeback and batting all-rounder Jimmy Neesham could also be given a chance. Punjab bowling leader Mohammed Shami proved his usefulness in the team’s opening match. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi impressed against the Delhi Capitals and will be more confident in the match.

Teams will be selected from

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dubey, Chris Maurice, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Jampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali , Josh Phillip, Pawan Negi, Pawan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Panan (wicketkeeper), Ishan Porel, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalakande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wicketkeeper), Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Villjon.

The match will start at 7:30 pm Indian time.