In the 31st match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore lost by 8 wickets against Kings XI Punjab. In the match played in Sharjah, the RCB team, batting first, scored 171 runs at the loss of 20 overs 6 wickets. In response, Punjab team captain KL Rahul (not out 61) and Chris Gayle (53) achieved this goal due to the innings of runs. Captain Kohli performed well in this match with the bat and played a brilliant innings of 48 runs in 39 balls. Virat appeared in a very light mood before the start of this match and did some tremendous dance moves, the video of which is becoming quite viral on social media.

In this video, Virat is seen doing dance moves while stretching before the match against Punjab in Sharjah. He has done a lot of moves during this video, which people are very fond of. Kohli has always been known for his dance moves, he is also seen dancing with Chris Gayle many times during the IPL as well. The video of this dance of Kohli is winning the hearts of many on Twitter.

In this match played in Sharjah, the captain of the cricket, Virat Kohli decided to bat first after winning the toss. Aaron Finch (20) and Devdat Padikkal (18) gave the team a decent start and added 38 runs for the first wicket. Arshdeep gave the first blow to the Bangalore team by dismissing Padyakkal, after which Finch became the victim of Ashwin. In this match, RCB team sent Washington Sundar (13) in place of de Villiers at number four, however, he could not do anything special with the bat. Get In the last over, Chris Morris batted hard and scored 25 runs in 8 balls with the help of a four and three sixes, which helped Bangalore to score 171 runs in 20 overs. This is Arisibi’s third defeat in the 8th match of this season. The team next faces Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Saturday (October 17).