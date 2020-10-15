The Royal Challengers Bangalore team will face Kings XI Punjab in the 31st match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League. RCB’s team is presently in excellent form, while the condition of Kings XI Punjab has been very poor in this tournament so far. Given the batting order of both the teams in this match to be held in Sharjah, Chokau and sixes are likely to rain. For RCB, both captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are in excellent form and can play a big knock in this match. When both these batsmen take the field against Punjab, they will have a good chance to name some special records of IPL.

Virat can hold two records against Kings XI Punjab. The RCB captain needs just three sixes to complete 200 sixes in the IPL, so far Virat has hit 197 sixes in his IPL career. Chris Gayle (326) holds the record for most sixes in IPL. At the same time, if Kohli manages to score six fours on Sharjah’s ground, then he will complete 500 fours in the IPL. So far, only Shikhar Dhawan has scored more than 500 boundaries in IPL, Dhawan has so far scored 549 boundaries in his IPL career.

At the same time, AB de Villiers, who played 73 balls in 33 balls in the last match for Asribi, also stands very close to a special record. De Villiers needs 48 runs to complete 4,000 runs playing for RCB. The performance of ABD has been very good for RCB and in this match also the team will expect a strong innings from them.

In IPL 2020, the teams of Bangalore and Punjab are going to be facing each other for the second time. In the first match this year, KL Rahul’s team defeated Kohli’s army by 97 runs, which is also the biggest defeat of this IPL yet. For the Punjab team, Chris Gayle may return in this match.