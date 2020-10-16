In the 31st match of the Indian Premier League’s 13th season (IPL 2020), the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, RCB) lost by 8 wickets against Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab). This is RCB’s third defeat of this season, the poor performance of the team bowlers was the major reason for the team’s defeat. RCB scored 171 runs in 20 overs, batting first, chasing the target, Punjab’s team won the last ball of the match. Captain Kohli looked unhappy with the defeat and said that RCB bowlers failed to put pressure on the Punjab batsmen.

After the defeat in Sharjah, Captain Kohli said, “It was quite a surprise, because this match came very close. A little pressure can confuse you. In the end, Kings XI performed well in this match. We had talked to send AB de Villiers to number 6, we wanted to run the combination of left and right hand, but sometimes the decision does not go in your favor. However, I think the total of 170 was very good on this pitch, our idea was to go to the crease and set our eyes and play our shots. We failed to make pressure on the Punjab batsmen. Our bowling has been a strong side, but in today’s match the bowlers did not manage to perform like that. Some things have been positive for us in this match. If I tell you right, there was no conversation between me and Chahal, things became quite interesting themselves. They gave us a chance to come back in the match, because I think the match should have ended in the 18th over.

RCB’s team have lost against Kings XI Punjab for the second time this season. In the first encounter in IPL 2020, Punjab defeated Bangalore team by 97 runs. Virat’s army has played 8 matches so far in the tournament being played in the UAE, in which the team has won 5 and lost 3. For Kings XI Punjab, captain KL Rahul (not out 61) and Chris Gayle (53) played a key role in the team’s victory. Punjab now has 2 wins in 8 matches.