IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11: In the 13th match of IPL 2020, teams of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be face to face today. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the start of this match. Kings XI Punjab have played 3 matches so far this season, out of which they have won 1 while losing two matches. Punjab’s team is fifth in the points table with 2 points. At the same time, Mumbai Indians have played 3 matches this season, out of which they have won in 1, while in 2 they have suffered defeat. Mumbai’s team is in sixth place in the points table. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) is headed by KL Rahul, while Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma.

In the IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians had to face Chennai Super Kings in their opening match, but they made a comeback with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders. After this, Mumbai suffered a loss in their third match in the Super Over against Royal Challengers Bangalore. At the same time, the Punjab team will once again expect a good start from Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. If this pair of both goes, then it can prove to be a threat to Mumbai.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi. There is no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 33 ° C, while the level of humidity will be 60%.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenghan , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Mumbai Indians potential playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshadip Singh, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Hardas Vijolane. , Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brarar, Mujib ur Rehman, Darshan Nalakande, Jimmy Neesham, Ishaan Porel, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tejinder Singh.

Kings XI Punjab Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper / captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh

