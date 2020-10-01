Rohit Sharma Rohit is now coming in color with the tournament. He needs just 2 runs to complete 5000 runs in IPL. He will be only the third cricketer to reach this milestone. However, Rohit would certainly like to score more runs. The Mumbai team collected 2 points after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders after losing the first match to Chennai. After this, the team will be very sad to lose in the Super Over against Royal Challengers. The match was completely lost by Mumbai at one time, but Ishan Kishan and Kieran Pollard got the team very close to victory. However the match remained tied and they lost in the Super Over. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Ishaan Kishan Ishaan Kishan has played only one IPL match this year, but he did wonders in that. He scored 99 runs off 58 balls. Kishan did not play the first two matches due to injury but his innings in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore gave the team very close to victory. He, along with Kieran Pollard, troubled the Bangalore bowlers a lot.

KL Rahul KL Rahul has scored 223 runs so far this season of the Indian Premier League. He is the highest run-scorer so far this season. The right-handed classical batsman will try to continue his good form. The team has won one of the three matches so far but they have lost both the matches. As captain, he will try to get the team two points more. He scored a brilliant century against Rajasthan Royals after scoring 21 runs against Delhi Capitals. After this he scored 69 against Rajasthan Royals. Rahul will also have an important role against Mumbai.

Mayank Agarwal This opening partner of KL Rahul has also batted hard. He is also one of the highest run-scorer batsmen in the tournament. The right-handed batsman has been in good form since the start of the tournament. He had almost won the team by playing an innings of 89 against Delhi. Although he did not play a big innings against Bangalore but scored a century against Kings XI Punjab. It could be difficult for Mumbai if he and KL Rahul do the blast once again.

Ravi Bishnoi Against Rajasthan Royals where 450 runs were made in total. Most bowlers were giving runs at a rate of over 10 runs per over when Bishnoi conceded 34 runs in four overs. The spinner, who was the star of the under-19 team, has played only three IPL matches so far but has impressed with his performance.

Rohit and Rahul – the two batsmen of the Indian team. Great performance in IPL too. On Thursday in the Indian Premier League 2020, the match is between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians.