In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, there will be a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In their last match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), both the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab had to taste defeat. In such a situation, both these franchises will have to win the match and take the pressure off themselves. Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul is in good form and remains a headache for the opposition teams. On the other hand, if Mumbai captain Rohith Sharma’s performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore is dropped, then he has also rained runs.

The defending champions Mumbai Indians lost their opening match, but made a comeback after beating Kolkata Knight Riders. However, small mistakes against RCB overshadowed him. This is also the situation with Kings XI who opened their account against RCB after losing the first match to Delhi Capitals, but despite losing their best against Royals, they faced defeat.

Kings XI have not given a chance to explosive batsman Chris Gayle yet, but his batting looks strong with the brilliant performances of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. If Mumbai wants to win the match, then both of them will have to be dismissed cheaply. Both Rahul and Agarwal have so far scored a century and a half-century each. Against the Royals, they shared an 183-run partnership for the first wicket.

The batting and bowling department of Mumbai seems to be quite balanced. He has batsmen in the top order like captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan followed by aggressive batsmen like Pollard and Hardik Pandya. The form of his star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah remains a concern for Mumbai. The matches played so far showed a lack of consistency in their performance.

Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams can be in the first match of IPL-

Mumbai Indians potential playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab Possible Playing XI: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Puran, Karun Nair, Jimmy Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

See here both teams-

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLanegan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Kings XI Punjab Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porel, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Willogen.