IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Live Streaming: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both teams have lost in their last league match. The teams of Punjab and Mumbai would like to forget the previous defeat in this match and move forward. This match between the two teams will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The competition between KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is expected to be a tough and thorny contest. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live broadcast.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played on 1 October, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7pm.

Where can I watch the live telecast of IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming of IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match will be on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Disney + Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenghan , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians potential playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshadip Singh, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Hardas Vijolane. , Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Mujib ur Rehman, Darshan Nalakande, Jimmy Neesham, Ishaan Porel, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tejinder Singh

Kings XI Punjab Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper / captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh

