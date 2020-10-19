Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul has said that fast bowler Mohammed Shami wanted to throw six Yorkers in a super over while defending just five runs in a thrilling Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday. The match was tied after the regular 20 overs. The team of Kings XI Punjab could score only five runs in the first super over. Shami, however, bowled brilliantly and stopped Mumbai on this score. Kings XI Punjab eventually won the second super over.

Rahul said after the match, “You can never prepare for a super over.” No team can do this. So you have to trust the bowler. You trust the bowler and expect him to bowl according to his innate instincts. “He (Shami) was very clear, he wanted to throw six yorkers. He did a fantastic job and with every match It is getting better. It is important that the senior players win the match to the team. “

Rahul, who was chosen as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his 77-run knock in the match, expressed happiness over the victory, but said that his team does not want to make a habit of registering a win like this. He said, “This is not the first time. But we do not want to make this kind of habit. In the end we will accept two digits. It is not always what you plan so you don’t know how to be balanced. “Rahul said that the wicket was a bit slow and so he knew that scoring in the power play would be important.” I said Chris ( Gayle) and (Nicholas) Pooran know … I believe they will score runs against the spinners. Chris’s arrival has made my job as a batsman easier. “

Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard said that the match showed that every run counts. He said, “One and two runs are very important in T20 cricket. Kings XI Punjab defeated us and they deserved two points. Rahul once again batted brilliantly, the match went to the super over, congratulations to him. “Pollard said,” By 11-12 overs we knew we were behind. Scoring around 170 was a good score. On a slow pitch it was better than the competitive score. With the field being bigger, we thought we would defend it. ” Pollard said despite the defeat that his team played good cricket.