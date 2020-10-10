IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Live Streaming and Live Telecast: In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, two matches are to be played today. The first match is to be played between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi. The team of Kings XI Punjab, captained by KL Rahul, is at the bottom of the point table, while KKR’s team is at number four. If KKR wins this match, the point can move up to the third position in the table. On the other hand, if Kings XI Punjab wins, then it can reach the sixth position.

Kings XI Punjab have suffered a big defeat in the last two matches, so the morale of the team will also be significantly reduced, while KKR have won by 10 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the last match. Know when, where and how you can watch live streaming and live telecast of this match-

When and where will this match be played?

The 24th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders is to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 10 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 3.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the match start, ie at 3.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Head to head

A total of 25 matches have been played between these two teams so far, of which Kings XI Punjab have won 8 and Kolkata Knight Riders have won 17 matches. A total of two matches were played between the two teams in 2018 and both won one each, while the two matches that took place in 2019 were both won by KKR.

Possible playing XI of both teams:

Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujib ur Rehman, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill, Sunil Naren, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty.

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.

KKR Full Squad 2020: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty, Andre Russell , Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.