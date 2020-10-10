KXIP vs KKR: In the 24th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders gave Kings XI Punjab a target of 165 runs while playing first. For Kolkata, captain Dinesh Karthik played a stormy innings of 58 runs. At the same time, Mohammad Shami for Punjab bowled a wicket for 30 runs in four overs.

Prior to winning the toss, KKR started to bat first and started very poorly. On the score of just 12 runs in the third over, opener Rahul Tripathi was bowled out by Mohammed Shami by scoring 04 runs in 10 balls. After this, Nitish Rana 02 was also disposed of at low cost.

After two wickets fell for just 14 runs, captain Dinesh Karthik sent experienced batsman Eoin Morgan to bat at number four. Morgen shared a 49-run partnership for the third wicket with Shubman Gill, but he returned to the pavilion to score 24 runs in a hurry. Ravi Bishnoi made him his victim.

Captain Dinesh Karthik came to the crease after three wickets fell for 63 runs in the 11th over. He attacked the bowlers of Punjab from the very first ball. Meanwhile, Karthik completed his half-century in 22 balls and also made an important 82-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill was out for 57 runs off 47 balls. During this time, five fours came off his bat. Karthik played a brilliant innings of 58 runs in just 29 balls. During this, Karthik’s strike rate was 200.00. In his half-century innings, Karthik hit eight fours and two sixes.

At the same time, young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi bowled brilliantly for Punjab. He took one wicket for 25 runs in his four overs. Apart from this, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh also got one success each.