The 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is scheduled to be played between the Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. The result of the last match between these two teams came from a super over, in which Kings XI Punjab suffered a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

Delhi’s team has managed to win seven out of nine matches and have lost in only two matches. At the same time, Kings XI Punjab have won in 3 of their 9 matches and lost in 6. In this way, Delhi topped the point table with 14 points, while Kings XI Punjab held the seventh position with 6 points.

Know when, where and how you can watch live streaming and live telecast of this match-

When and where will this match be played?

The 38th match of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday 20 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI for both teams:

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Enrich Nortje, Akshar Patel, Tusshar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.

KINGS XI PUNJAB FULL SQAD: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Puran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardas Viljoen and Simran Singh Bench.

DELHI CAPITALS FULL SQAD: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel, Tushar Deshpande , Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Enrich Nortje, Daniel Semms.