Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who scored a match-winning performance in the Super Over against Kings XI Punjab, says his team missed the opportunity to win the match. For Delhi, Marcus Stonis had played an excellent innings and brought Delhi to a satisfactory score of 157 runs. Punjab’s team could also score 157 runs and it was a tie and the result of the match came through a super over. Rabada took two wickets for two runs in the super over and played a key role in the team winning the match.

Rabada said, “Stoinis batted excellently. He played an incredible innings so that we could score a satisfactory score. I think Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant also played great innings. Stoinis also did well with the bowling and bowled two full toss and took two wickets. This was his day. From here we redeemed our chance of victory. “

He said, “You don’t plan anything. I also do not plan to win. But I plan for a win chance and I think I managed to do it in the super over. ” Rabada said, “It was pleasant to face such pressure in the first match. Unfortunately our top order could not do much in this match. But we all know that the team has all quality players and will do well in the upcoming matches. You can be happy with the win but the tournament is very big right now. “

In the match played in Dubai on 20 September, Kings XI needed 13 runs in the last over. Aggarwal hit a six off the first ball of Stoinis (two for 29) and then equalized with Chris Jordan from the race between the wickets. Now a run was required from two balls, but Aggarwal caught the boundary on the fifth ball. Jordan also catches on the next ball and the match is drawn to the super over. Kings XI lost both two wickets in the super over. Kagiso Rabada dismissed KL Rahul and Nicholas Puran off consecutive balls. Delhi Capitals won easily.