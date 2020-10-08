Kings XI Punjab continues to lose continuously. The team also suffered a heavy defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Hyderabad scored a strong score of 202 runs with the help of half-centuries from opener Johnny Bairstow and David Warner. Chasing a target of 202 runs, Punjab’s team Rashid (three wickets for 12 runs), Khalil (two wickets for 24 runs) and T Natarajan (two wickets for 24 runs), bowled by Nicolas Puran (77). Despite the innings, he was reduced to 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Puran hit five fours and seven sixes in his 37-ball innings. Apart from him, no other batsman of the team could even cross the 11-run mark.

Earlier, Bairstow scored a 97-run stand in 55 balls with the help of six sixes and seven fours apart from a 160-run partnership for the first wicket with Warner (52), helping the Sunrisers to 201 for six. doing. The Punjab team were brought back in the final five overs by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (three wickets for 29 runs) and Arshdeep Singh (two wickets for 33 runs) in which the Sunrisers could add only 41 runs. This is Sunrisers third win in six matches and the team has reached third place with six points. On the other hand, Punjab have two points from a win in six matches after the fourth consecutive defeat of the team and the last runner is finding it difficult to make it to the playoffs.

Getting off to chase the target, Punjab started poorly and the team lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal (09) in the second over, who was run out due to a misunderstanding with captain Lokesh Rahul. Prabhasimran Singh also made an easy catch to Priyam Garg off Khalil after scoring 11 runs. The Punjab team scored 45 for two in the power play. Puran welcomed left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma with two consecutive sixes but in the same over, Rahul returned to the pavilion, catching Kane Williamson. He scored 11 runs in 16 balls.

Puran completed the half-century in just 17 balls with three sixes and a four off the first four balls of leg-spinner Abdul Samad. He then hit another six which led to 28 runs in the over. T Natarajan dropped Glenn Maxwell’s catch in the 11th over with his own ball but could not take advantage of it and in the same over, Garg was run out on the exact target. He scored seven runs. The century of the team’s runs was completed in this over.

Rashid Khan bowled Mandeep Singh (06) to give Punjab a fifth blow while Khalil sent Mujib ur Rehman (01) to the pavilion. Rashid then caught Puran at the backward point by Natraj and broke the Punjab team’s true hope. Punjab’s team needed 76 runs to win in the last five overs and Punjab’s team was far behind. Natarajan ensured Sunrisers victory by sending Sheldon Cottrell (00) and Arshadip (00) to the pavilion.