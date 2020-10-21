Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the 38th match of IPL on Tuesday. After the match, Punjab captain KL Rahul has said that his team had set a target of defeating both the top-placed teams in the points table. He revealed that he had not been able to sleep all night after the last match against Mumbai Indians was pulled up to super over.

After victory against Delhi Capitals, Rahul said, ‘Before the last two matches, we had discussed defeating both the top teams of the points table. I could not sleep after the last match. We should have finished it beforehand and not dragged him to the super over. That match taught us to be polite. In the end, we are the biggest game.

Punjab had won Mumbai in double super over in that match. Now this team defeated the top-ranked Delhi. Delhi team scored 164 for five wickets thanks to Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 106 runs. Punjab won by 167 runs for five wickets in 19 overs with the help of Nicholas Pooran’s 53 runs.

Happy with the performance of the bowlers

Praising the bowlers of his team, Rahul said, ‘Mohammad Shami’s confidence increased from the last match. He is doing better in every next match. Arshdeep Singh struck two in the powerplay and one over in the death overs. It was fantastic to have six yorkers.

Maxwell defended

Punjab captain KL Rahul is very happy with the third consecutive win. He has defended Glenn Maxwell in poor form. Rahul said, “Maxwell is batting well in the nets, he is a great team man and we know how much balance the team keeps because of him.”

Let me tell you that Kingl XI Punjab has made a great comeback in IPL 2020. KL Rahul-led team Punjab has reached number five in the table after winning three consecutive matches.

