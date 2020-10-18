In the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 played in Sharjah, on Saturday, Delhi Capitals defeated Shikhar Dhawan’s century and three sixes off the bat of Axar Patel in the final over, defeating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Critics targeted Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for why he gave the last over to Ravindra Jadeja. However, after the match, the Chennai captain stated that he had to give the last over under compulsion to Jadeja, whose Delhi scored 22 runs off five balls and put the match in his bag very easily.

At the same time, former Sri Lankan captain and cricket expert Kumar Sangakkara said that the real reason for the defeat was not Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling for bowling in the last over, but leaving many catches in the match, which CSK had to bear. Shikhar Dhawan during his century innings got three lives from Chennai players. Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu and Mahendra Singh Dhoni all missed catches on some occasions when Delhi were chasing the target and Dhawan looked aggressive.

Sangakkara told Star Sports, “I think Dhoni had Dwayne Bravo ready for the last over against Delhi. Sam Currain, who came in for the 19th over, conceded just four runs in his six balls and also took a wicket. After that it was quite easy for Chennai to win. Jadeja had to bowl the last over in the compulsion. Presumably, Jadeja bowled at full length. He should have kept his balls short and wide, so that the batsman would go for a cut. And he doesn’t get a chance to come and play on the front foot. “

Simultaneously, Sangakkara said, “But if CSK is completely honest about the reasons for their defeat, then they should look at their fielding. You are talking about the 20th over of the match, but even if they are on one occasion Had Dhawan managed to take a catch, Delhi could not have come so close to victory. “

Talking about the match, Chennai had scored 179 for five wickets, in response to which Delhi scored 185 runs for five wickets with one ball remaining. Delhi were to score 21 runs in the last two overs but Sam Curren conceded just four runs in the 19th over and Alex Carrie (04) made the match a thrilling match. As Dwayne Bravo was not in the field due to injury, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed Jadeja the ball in the last over, against whom Axar Patel ensured Delhi’s victory by hitting three sixes. He scored an unbeaten 21 off five balls which helped Delhi register their first win in the current season chasing the target.