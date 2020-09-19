The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will start from today on the UAE ground amid the havoc of the Corona virus. The first match of the tournament is to be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings. For the first time in the history of IPL, no match is going to be held on the field without an audience.

But in the 13th season, players will have to face very difficult challenges. Due to Corona virus, it is very important for the players to stay in the bio bubble. Very strict rules have been made for bio bubble. Any player who breaks the bio bubble may not only have to sit outside the team for many matches, but two Kovid 19 reports will not get an entry on the field.

Even during the bio bubble, players will have to undergo the Kovid 19 Test every sixth day. Even after reaching Dubai last month, two Kovid 19 Tests of the players were taken and only after that the players were given entry on the field.

Summer challenge no less

The situation in India is very bad because of Kovid 19, so the tournament was not possible in the country. In view of the huge loss, the BCCI announced to shift the tournament to UAE in August. In UAE, all the matches of the three grounds tournament of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will be played.

However, it is no less a challenge for the players to overcome the heat of the UAE. The temperature in the UAE is around 40 degrees. Even in the evening, there is no drop in temperature. Players have already expressed concern in view of UAE heat. RCB star player AB de Villiers has said that he has experience of playing in such heat only once.

Apart from this, these three plains are adjacent to the sea and due to that the level of humidity is very high. According to reports, the level of Humidity in UAE will remain around 70 percent. Indian players have a habit of playing in such an environment, but more than 50 foreign players participating in the tournament may have problems due to dehydration. The UAE Meteorological Department has also warned of a sandstorm in September and October.

IPL 2020: 13th season starts today, first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings